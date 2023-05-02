IOL Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 572.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.78 crore in March 2023 up 117.67% from Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.03 crore in March 2023 up 99.83% from Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022.