    IOL Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.18 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.18 crore in June 2023 down 0.32% from Rs. 565.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2023 up 32.28% from Rs. 34.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.58 crore in June 2023 up 30.57% from Rs. 60.95 crore in June 2022.

    IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2022.

    IOL Chemicals shares closed at 388.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.62% returns over the last 6 months and 11.37% over the last 12 months.

    IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.18587.21565.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.18587.21565.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.70397.96399.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.15--7.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.89-20.30-11.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.0942.0244.02
    Depreciation14.4512.1110.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.6172.2370.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.0783.1944.81
    Other Income7.068.735.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.1391.9249.97
    Interest3.954.883.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.1887.0446.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.1887.0446.59
    Tax15.3222.2611.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.8664.7834.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.8664.7834.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.8664.7834.67
    Equity Share Capital58.7158.7158.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8111.035.91
    Diluted EPS7.8111.035.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8111.035.91
    Diluted EPS7.8111.035.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

