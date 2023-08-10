IOL Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.18 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.18 crore in June 2023 down 0.32% from Rs. 565.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2023 up 32.28% from Rs. 34.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.58 crore in June 2023 up 30.57% from Rs. 60.95 crore in June 2022.

IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2022.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 388.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.62% returns over the last 6 months and 11.37% over the last 12 months.