IOCL Q2 PAT seen up 10.7% YoY to Rs. 4,543 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects IOCL to report net profit at Rs. 4,543 crore up 10.7% year-on-year (up 26.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,31,820 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.