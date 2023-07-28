IOC Q1 results: Net profit comes in at Rs 14,735 crore; beats estimates

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on July 28 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,735 crore in the first quarter of FY2023-24 amid a recovery in marketing margins.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 883 crore in the same period last year on account of high international crude oil prices.

Shares of IOCL post earnings were under pressure trading at Rs 94.65 apiece on BSE at 2:35 pm.

Sequentially, the net profit of the state-run oil marketing company (OMC) increased by 36 percent from Rs 10,841 crore in Q4FY23.

Its revenue from operations decreased by 12 percent to Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the quarter, as against Rs 2.55 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The country’s largest oil refiner and retailer beat expectations as a Bloomberg poll of two brokerages expected the company’s profit at Rs 7,576.10 crore for Q1FY24. According to six brokerages, its revenue was expected to be around Rs 1.91 trillion (or Rs 1.91 lakh crore).

The company’s petroleum products EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) rose to Rs 19,807 crore from Rs 13,194 crore in the March quarter, while petchem EBIT fell to Rs 88 crore from Rs 295 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4FY23).

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the company was $8.34 per barrel for the June quarter compared to $31.81 per barrel last year. The decline in refining margin was observed primarily because of a significant drop in diesel and ATF spreads.

In Q1FY23, the product sales (domestic) of the company stood at 23.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) as against 22.9 MMT in the first quarter of last year.

IOCL’s refinery throughput remained flat at 18.75 MMT in Q1FY24 from 18.93 MMT in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, revenue from its petroleum products business stood at Rs 2.14 lakh crore, while from petrochemicals business came in at Rs 6,728 crore in the first quarter. Revenue from other business activities was at Rs 8,684 crore in the quarter under review.