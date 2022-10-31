IOC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,359.38 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228,359.38
|251,932.89
|169,770.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228,359.38
|251,932.89
|169,770.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|107,277.71
|121,373.07
|64,109.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|82,793.03
|92,016.76
|49,991.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,001.58
|-6,790.69
|-1,640.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,191.47
|2,426.35
|2,681.87
|Depreciation
|2,961.65
|2,847.11
|2,705.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35,138.70
|41,548.47
|43,999.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,001.60
|-1,488.18
|7,922.37
|Other Income
|2,198.40
|683.65
|1,433.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,196.80
|-804.53
|9,356.09
|Interest
|1,441.03
|1,724.71
|985.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-244.23
|-2,529.24
|8,370.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-244.23
|-2,529.24
|8,370.35
|Tax
|28.12
|-536.71
|2,010.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-272.35
|-1,992.53
|6,360.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-272.35
|-1,992.53
|6,360.05
|Equity Share Capital
|14,121.24
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.45
|6.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.45
|6.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.45
|6.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.45
|6.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited