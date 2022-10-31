 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,359.38 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 228,359.38 crore in September 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 169,770.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 272.35 crore in September 2022 down 104.28% from Rs. 6,360.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,158.45 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 12,061.83 crore in September 2021.

IOC shares closed at 68.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 228,359.38 251,932.89 169,770.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 228,359.38 251,932.89 169,770.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107,277.71 121,373.07 64,109.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 82,793.03 92,016.76 49,991.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,001.58 -6,790.69 -1,640.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,191.47 2,426.35 2,681.87
Depreciation 2,961.65 2,847.11 2,705.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35,138.70 41,548.47 43,999.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,001.60 -1,488.18 7,922.37
Other Income 2,198.40 683.65 1,433.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,196.80 -804.53 9,356.09
Interest 1,441.03 1,724.71 985.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -244.23 -2,529.24 8,370.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -244.23 -2,529.24 8,370.35
Tax 28.12 -536.71 2,010.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -272.35 -1,992.53 6,360.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -272.35 -1,992.53 6,360.05
Equity Share Capital 14,121.24 9,414.16 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -1.45 6.93
Diluted EPS -0.19 -1.45 6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -1.45 6.93
Diluted EPS -0.19 -1.45 6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
