IOC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,359.38 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228,359.38 crore in September 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 169,770.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 272.35 crore in September 2022 down 104.28% from Rs. 6,360.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,158.45 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 12,061.83 crore in September 2021.

IOC shares closed at 68.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.