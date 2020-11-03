IOC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85,610.51 crore, down 23.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85,610.51 crore in September 2020 down 23.35% from Rs. 111,689.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,227.31 crore in September 2020 up 1005.27% from Rs. 563.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,964.54 crore in September 2020 up 159.81% from Rs. 4,220.27 crore in September 2019.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2019.

IOC shares closed at 78.20 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -43.62% over the last 12 months.