IOC Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 111,689.68 crore, down 15.41% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111,689.68
|131,512.46
|132,034.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111,689.68
|131,512.46
|132,034.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61,515.65
|64,313.30
|69,447.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40,711.75
|45,966.65
|45,109.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,065.52
|2,246.01
|-4,585.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,233.54
|2,388.11
|3,706.11
|Depreciation
|2,097.54
|2,092.85
|1,809.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,722.04
|8,248.43
|11,596.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,474.68
|6,257.11
|4,952.90
|Other Income
|648.05
|631.37
|1,040.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,122.73
|6,888.48
|5,993.57
|Interest
|1,308.25
|1,509.08
|1,187.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|814.48
|5,379.40
|4,805.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|814.48
|5,379.40
|4,805.74
|Tax
|251.06
|1,783.29
|1,558.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|563.42
|3,596.11
|3,246.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|563.42
|3,596.11
|3,246.93
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,711.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|3.92
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|3.92
|3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|3.92
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|3.92
|3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited