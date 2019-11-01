IOC Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 111,689.68 crore, down 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111,689.68 crore in September 2019 down 15.41% from Rs. 132,034.75 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 563.42 crore in September 2019 down 82.65% from Rs. 3,246.93 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,220.27 crore in September 2019 down 45.91% from Rs. 7,802.62 crore in September 2018.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2018.

IOC shares closed at 146.80 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.03% over the last 12 months.