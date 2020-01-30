IOC standalone Q3 net profit up 315% at Rs 2,339 crore

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) posted a 315 percent jump in its third quarter standalone net profit on the back of better operating income.

The company's Q3FY20 standalone net profit stood at Rs 2,339 crore against Rs 563.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue was up 11.6 percent at Rs 1.24 lakh crore against Rs 1.11 lakh crore, QoQ.

Tax expense in the quarter stood at Rs 1,383 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

The calculated GRM at $4.09 per barrel.

Standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 86.2 percent at Rs 6,650 crore against Rs 3,572 crore and EBITDA margin was up 210 bps at 5.3 percent versus 3.2 percent, QoQ.