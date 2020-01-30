App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC standalone Q3 net profit up 315% at Rs 2,339 crore

The calculated GRM of the company was at $4.09 per barrel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) posted a 315 percent jump in its third quarter standalone net profit on the back of better operating income.

The company's Q3FY20 standalone net profit stood at Rs 2,339 crore against Rs 563.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue was up 11.6 percent at Rs 1.24 lakh crore against Rs 1.11 lakh crore, QoQ.

Close

Tax expense in the quarter stood at Rs 1,383 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

The calculated GRM at $4.09 per barrel.

Standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 86.2 percent at Rs 6,650 crore against Rs 3,572 crore and EBITDA margin was up 210 bps at 5.3 percent versus 3.2 percent, QoQ.

At 1513 hours, Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 117.75, down Rs 0.55, or 0.46 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Results

