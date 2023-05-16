English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IOC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202,994.07 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202,994.07 crore in March 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 177,287.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,058.69 crore in March 2023 up 67.04% from Rs. 6,021.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,978.38 crore in March 2023 up 34.97% from Rs. 12,579.22 crore in March 2022.

    IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.56 in March 2022.

    IOC shares closed at 84.20 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and 3.44% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Oil Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202,994.07228,168.34177,287.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202,994.07228,168.34177,287.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103,190.98108,851.3590,401.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods73,244.0076,325.2766,144.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,069.921,797.58-6,154.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,271.491,880.543,193.75
    Depreciation2,951.653,099.032,887.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies10.10--6.59
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,007.1535,720.2212,067.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,388.62494.358,740.22
    Other Income1,638.111,715.06951.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,026.732,209.419,691.92
    Interest1,811.771,952.761,607.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12,214.96256.658,084.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12,214.96256.658,084.68
    Tax2,156.27-191.362,062.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,058.69448.016,021.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,058.69448.016,021.88
    Equity Share Capital14,121.2414,121.249,414.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.300.336.56
    Diluted EPS7.300.336.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.300.336.56
    Diluted EPS7.300.336.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Oil Corporation #IOC #Refineries #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 05:54 pm