IOC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177,287.31 crore, up 43.3% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|177,287.31
|166,788.16
|123,714.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|177,287.31
|166,788.16
|123,714.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90,401.52
|77,629.79
|55,099.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|66,144.62
|65,619.85
|49,958.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,154.38
|720.47
|-8,622.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,193.75
|2,688.33
|3,135.34
|Depreciation
|2,887.30
|2,778.70
|2,579.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6.59
|-471.00
|1,195.45
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,067.69
|10,738.61
|9,446.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,740.22
|7,083.41
|10,922.34
|Other Income
|951.70
|1,375.28
|1,101.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,691.92
|8,458.69
|12,024.01
|Interest
|1,607.24
|979.13
|1,072.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,084.68
|7,479.56
|10,951.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,084.68
|7,479.56
|10,951.10
|Tax
|2,062.80
|1,618.76
|2,169.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,021.88
|5,860.80
|8,781.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,021.88
|5,860.80
|8,781.30
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.56
|6.38
|9.56
|Diluted EPS
|6.56
|6.38
|9.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.56
|6.38
|9.56
|Diluted EPS
|6.56
|6.38
|9.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited