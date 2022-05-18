 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177,287.31 crore, up 43.3% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 177,287.31 crore in March 2022 up 43.3% from Rs. 123,714.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,021.88 crore in March 2022 down 31.42% from Rs. 8,781.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,579.22 crore in March 2022 down 13.86% from Rs. 14,603.46 crore in March 2021.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.56 in March 2021.

IOC shares closed at 124.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177,287.31 166,788.16 123,714.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177,287.31 166,788.16 123,714.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90,401.52 77,629.79 55,099.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 66,144.62 65,619.85 49,958.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,154.38 720.47 -8,622.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,193.75 2,688.33 3,135.34
Depreciation 2,887.30 2,778.70 2,579.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 6.59 -471.00 1,195.45
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12,067.69 10,738.61 9,446.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,740.22 7,083.41 10,922.34
Other Income 951.70 1,375.28 1,101.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,691.92 8,458.69 12,024.01
Interest 1,607.24 979.13 1,072.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8,084.68 7,479.56 10,951.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8,084.68 7,479.56 10,951.10
Tax 2,062.80 1,618.76 2,169.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,021.88 5,860.80 8,781.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,021.88 5,860.80 8,781.30
Equity Share Capital 9,414.16 9,414.16 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 6.38 9.56
Diluted EPS 6.56 6.38 9.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 6.38 9.56
Diluted EPS 6.56 6.38 9.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
