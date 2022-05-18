IOC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177,287.31 crore, up 43.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177,287.31 crore in March 2022 up 43.3% from Rs. 123,714.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,021.88 crore in March 2022 down 31.42% from Rs. 8,781.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,579.22 crore in March 2022 down 13.86% from Rs. 14,603.46 crore in March 2021.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.56 in March 2021.

IOC shares closed at 124.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.