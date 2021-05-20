IOC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123,714.04 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123,714.04
|146,598.83
|118,439.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123,714.04
|146,598.83
|118,439.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55,099.13
|45,185.41
|60,771.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49,958.05
|39,440.62
|48,519.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8,622.25
|744.59
|-5,667.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,135.34
|2,882.29
|2,113.99
|Depreciation
|2,579.45
|2,466.68
|2,389.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,195.45
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,446.53
|48,724.00
|12,490.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,922.34
|7,155.24
|-2,177.34
|Other Income
|1,101.67
|1,269.49
|1,722.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,024.01
|8,424.73
|-455.08
|Interest
|1,072.91
|628.57
|1,850.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,951.10
|7,796.16
|-2,305.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-11,304.64
|P/L Before Tax
|10,951.10
|7,796.16
|-13,610.16
|Tax
|2,169.80
|2,879.57
|-8,424.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,781.30
|4,916.59
|-5,185.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,781.30
|4,916.59
|-5,185.32
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.56
|5.36
|-5.65
|Diluted EPS
|9.56
|5.36
|-5.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.56
|5.36
|-5.65
|Diluted EPS
|9.56
|5.36
|-5.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited