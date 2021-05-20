IOC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123,714.04 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123,714.04 crore in March 2021 up 4.45% from Rs. 118,439.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,781.30 crore in March 2021 up 269.35% from Rs. 5,185.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,603.46 crore in March 2021 up 654.92% from Rs. 1,934.44 crore in March 2020.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.65 in March 2020.

IOC shares closed at 107.20 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 48.79% over the last 12 months.