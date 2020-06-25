IOC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118,439.08 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118,439.08
|124,615.23
|126,214.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118,439.08
|124,615.23
|126,214.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60,771.33
|60,476.75
|58,083.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|48,519.07
|43,338.02
|46,367.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5,667.68
|3,076.76
|-595.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,113.99
|2,057.01
|2,863.67
|Depreciation
|2,389.52
|2,186.19
|2,056.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,490.19
|9,016.36
|8,619.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,177.34
|4,464.14
|8,819.16
|Other Income
|1,722.26
|569.71
|1,059.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-455.08
|5,033.85
|9,878.61
|Interest
|1,850.44
|1,311.68
|1,244.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,305.52
|3,722.17
|8,634.39
|Exceptional Items
|-11,304.64
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13,610.16
|3,722.17
|8,634.39
|Tax
|-8,424.84
|1,383.15
|2,535.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5,185.32
|2,339.02
|6,099.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5,185.32
|2,339.02
|6,099.27
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|2.55
|6.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|2.55
|6.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.65
|2.55
|6.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.65
|2.55
|6.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited