IOC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118,439.08 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118,439.08 crore in March 2020 down 6.16% from Rs. 126,214.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,185.32 crore in March 2020 down 185.02% from Rs. 6,099.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,934.44 crore in March 2020 down 83.79% from Rs. 11,935.31 crore in March 2019.

IOC shares closed at 87.10 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.63% returns over the last 6 months and -42.72% over the last 12 months.