    IOC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 197,526.57 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197,526.57 crore in June 2023 down 11.92% from Rs. 224,252.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,750.44 crore in June 2023 up 790.1% from Rs. 1,992.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22,852.37 crore in June 2023 up 1018.8% from Rs. 2,042.58 crore in June 2022.

    IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

    IOC shares closed at 98.60 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Oil Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations197,526.57202,994.07224,252.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197,526.57202,994.07224,252.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95,388.37103,190.98121,373.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods58,846.2873,244.0092,016.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7,638.34-1,069.92-6,790.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,834.902,271.492,426.35
    Depreciation3,152.202,951.652,847.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies6.2010.1090.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,648.5810,007.1513,777.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19,011.7012,388.62-1,488.18
    Other Income688.471,638.11683.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19,700.1714,026.73-804.53
    Interest1,626.331,811.771,724.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18,073.8412,214.96-2,529.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18,073.8412,214.96-2,529.24
    Tax4,323.402,156.27-536.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13,750.4410,058.69-1,992.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13,750.4410,058.69-1,992.53
    Equity Share Capital14,121.2414,121.249,414.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.987.30-1.45
    Diluted EPS9.987.30-1.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.987.30-1.45
    Diluted EPS9.987.30-1.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

