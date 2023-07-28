IOC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 197,526.57 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197,526.57 crore in June 2023 down 11.92% from Rs. 224,252.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13,750.44 crore in June 2023 up 790.1% from Rs. 1,992.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22,852.37 crore in June 2023 up 1018.8% from Rs. 2,042.58 crore in June 2022.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

IOC shares closed at 98.60 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.