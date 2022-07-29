IOC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251,932.89 crore, up 62.48% Y-o-Y

|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|251,932.89
|177,287.31
|155,056.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|251,932.89
|177,287.31
|155,056.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121,373.07
|90,401.52
|62,360.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|92,016.76
|66,144.62
|39,322.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,790.69
|-6,154.38
|-5,122.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,426.35
|3,193.75
|2,427.75
|Depreciation
|2,847.11
|2,887.30
|2,634.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|6.59
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41,548.47
|12,067.69
|44,942.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,488.18
|8,740.22
|8,491.91
|Other Income
|683.65
|951.70
|563.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-804.53
|9,691.92
|9,055.47
|Interest
|1,724.71
|1,607.24
|1,256.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,529.24
|8,084.68
|7,798.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,529.24
|8,084.68
|7,798.48
|Tax
|-536.71
|2,062.80
|1,857.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,992.53
|6,021.88
|5,941.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,992.53
|6,021.88
|5,941.37
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|6.56
|6.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|6.56
|6.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|6.56
|6.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|6.56
|6.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited