IOC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251,932.89 crore, up 62.48% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 251,932.89 crore in June 2022 up 62.48% from Rs. 155,056.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,992.53 crore in June 2022 down 133.54% from Rs. 5,941.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,042.58 crore in June 2022 down 82.53% from Rs. 11,689.64 crore in June 2021.

IOC shares closed at 72.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 4.01% over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251,932.89 177,287.31 155,056.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251,932.89 177,287.31 155,056.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121,373.07 90,401.52 62,360.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 92,016.76 66,144.62 39,322.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,790.69 -6,154.38 -5,122.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,426.35 3,193.75 2,427.75
Depreciation 2,847.11 2,887.30 2,634.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 6.59 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41,548.47 12,067.69 44,942.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,488.18 8,740.22 8,491.91
Other Income 683.65 951.70 563.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -804.53 9,691.92 9,055.47
Interest 1,724.71 1,607.24 1,256.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,529.24 8,084.68 7,798.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,529.24 8,084.68 7,798.48
Tax -536.71 2,062.80 1,857.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,992.53 6,021.88 5,941.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,992.53 6,021.88 5,941.37
Equity Share Capital 9,414.16 9,414.16 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 6.56 6.47
Diluted EPS -1.45 6.56 6.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 6.56 6.47
Diluted EPS -1.45 6.56 6.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:41 pm
