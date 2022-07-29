IOC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251,932.89 crore, up 62.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251,932.89 crore in June 2022 up 62.48% from Rs. 155,056.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,992.53 crore in June 2022 down 133.54% from Rs. 5,941.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,042.58 crore in June 2022 down 82.53% from Rs. 11,689.64 crore in June 2021.

IOC shares closed at 72.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 4.01% over the last 12 months.