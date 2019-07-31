IOC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131,512.46 crore, up 1.57% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|131,512.46
|126,214.07
|129,475.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|131,512.46
|126,214.07
|129,475.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64,313.30
|58,083.16
|61,685.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|45,966.65
|46,367.58
|45,652.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,246.01
|-595.75
|-2,784.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,388.11
|2,863.67
|2,368.57
|Depreciation
|2,092.85
|2,056.70
|1,787.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,248.43
|8,619.55
|9,976.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,257.11
|8,819.16
|10,787.90
|Other Income
|631.37
|1,059.45
|585.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,888.48
|9,878.61
|11,373.23
|Interest
|1,509.08
|1,244.22
|1,031.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,379.40
|8,634.39
|10,342.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,379.40
|8,634.39
|10,342.17
|Tax
|1,783.29
|2,535.12
|3,511.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,596.11
|6,099.27
|6,831.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,596.11
|6,099.27
|6,831.13
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,711.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.92
|6.46
|7.21
|Diluted EPS
|3.92
|6.46
|7.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.92
|6.46
|7.21
|Diluted EPS
|3.92
|6.46
|7.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
