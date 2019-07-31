IOC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131,512.46 crore, up 1.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131,512.46 crore in June 2019 up 1.57% from Rs. 129,475.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,596.11 crore in June 2019 down 47.36% from Rs. 6,831.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,981.33 crore in June 2019 down 31.76% from Rs. 13,161.16 crore in June 2018.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.21 in June 2018.

IOC shares closed at 133.50 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.78% returns over the last 6 months and -19.80% over the last 12 months.