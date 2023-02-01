IOC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 166,788.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.36% from Rs. 5,860.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,308.44 crore in December 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 11,237.39 crore in December 2021.