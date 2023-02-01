 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 166,788.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.36% from Rs. 5,860.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,308.44 crore in December 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 11,237.39 crore in December 2021.

Indian Oil Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 228,168.34 228,359.38 166,788.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 228,168.34 228,359.38 166,788.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108,851.35 107,277.71 77,629.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 76,325.27 82,793.03 65,619.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,797.58 -1,001.58 720.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,880.54 2,191.47 2,688.33
Depreciation 3,099.03 2,961.65 2,778.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -471.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35,720.22 35,138.70 10,738.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 494.35 -1,001.60 7,083.41
Other Income 1,715.06 2,198.40 1,375.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,209.41 1,196.80 8,458.69
Interest 1,952.76 1,441.03 979.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 256.65 -244.23 7,479.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 256.65 -244.23 7,479.56
Tax -191.36 28.12 1,618.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 448.01 -272.35 5,860.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 448.01 -272.35 5,860.80
Equity Share Capital 14,121.24 14,121.24 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 -0.19 6.38
Diluted EPS 0.33 -0.19 6.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 -0.19 6.38
Diluted EPS 0.33 -0.19 6.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited