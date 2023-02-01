IOC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228,168.34
|228,359.38
|166,788.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228,168.34
|228,359.38
|166,788.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108,851.35
|107,277.71
|77,629.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|76,325.27
|82,793.03
|65,619.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,797.58
|-1,001.58
|720.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,880.54
|2,191.47
|2,688.33
|Depreciation
|3,099.03
|2,961.65
|2,778.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-471.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35,720.22
|35,138.70
|10,738.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|494.35
|-1,001.60
|7,083.41
|Other Income
|1,715.06
|2,198.40
|1,375.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,209.41
|1,196.80
|8,458.69
|Interest
|1,952.76
|1,441.03
|979.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|256.65
|-244.23
|7,479.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|256.65
|-244.23
|7,479.56
|Tax
|-191.36
|28.12
|1,618.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|448.01
|-272.35
|5,860.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|448.01
|-272.35
|5,860.80
|Equity Share Capital
|14,121.24
|14,121.24
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|-0.19
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|-0.19
|6.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|-0.19
|6.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|-0.19
|6.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited