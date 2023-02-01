English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IOC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 228,168.34 crore in December 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 166,788.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.36% from Rs. 5,860.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,308.44 crore in December 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 11,237.39 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Oil Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations228,168.34228,359.38166,788.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations228,168.34228,359.38166,788.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108,851.35107,277.7177,629.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods76,325.2782,793.0365,619.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,797.58-1,001.58720.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,880.542,191.472,688.33
    Depreciation3,099.032,961.652,778.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----471.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35,720.2235,138.7010,738.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax494.35-1,001.607,083.41
    Other Income1,715.062,198.401,375.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,209.411,196.808,458.69
    Interest1,952.761,441.03979.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax256.65-244.237,479.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax256.65-244.237,479.56
    Tax-191.3628.121,618.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities448.01-272.355,860.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period448.01-272.355,860.80
    Equity Share Capital14,121.2414,121.249,414.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.33-0.196.38
    Diluted EPS0.33-0.196.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.33-0.196.38
    Diluted EPS0.33-0.196.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited