IOC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146,598.83 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 146,598.83 crore in December 2020 up 17.64% from Rs. 124,615.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,916.59 crore in December 2020 up 110.2% from Rs. 2,339.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,891.41 crore in December 2020 up 50.85% from Rs. 7,220.04 crore in December 2019.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2019.

IOC shares closed at 95.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations146,598.8385,610.51124,615.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations146,598.8385,610.51124,615.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45,185.4132,228.2760,476.75
Purchase of Traded Goods39,440.6231,458.2643,338.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks744.591,636.873,076.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,882.292,490.382,057.01
Depreciation2,466.682,403.632,186.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses48,724.008,369.569,016.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,155.247,023.544,464.14
Other Income1,269.491,537.37569.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,424.738,560.915,033.85
Interest628.57221.101,311.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,796.168,339.813,722.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7,796.168,339.813,722.17
Tax2,879.572,112.501,383.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,916.596,227.312,339.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,916.596,227.312,339.02
Equity Share Capital9,414.169,414.169,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.366.782.55
Diluted EPS5.366.782.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.366.782.55
Diluted EPS5.366.782.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Oil Corporation #IOC #Refineries #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:01 am

