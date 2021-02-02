IOC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146,598.83 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146,598.83 crore in December 2020 up 17.64% from Rs. 124,615.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,916.59 crore in December 2020 up 110.2% from Rs. 2,339.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,891.41 crore in December 2020 up 50.85% from Rs. 7,220.04 crore in December 2019.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2019.

IOC shares closed at 95.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.