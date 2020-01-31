IOC Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 124,615.23 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124,615.23 crore in December 2019 down 10.97% from Rs. 139,968.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,339.02 crore in December 2019 up 226.31% from Rs. 716.82 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,220.04 crore in December 2019 up 78.13% from Rs. 4,053.15 crore in December 2018.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2018.

IOC shares closed at 117.15 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.28% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.