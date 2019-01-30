IOC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 139,968.87 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139,968.87 crore in December 2018 up 26.48% from Rs. 110,666.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 716.82 crore in December 2018 down 90.91% from Rs. 7,883.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,053.15 crore in December 2018 down 72.28% from Rs. 14,622.17 crore in December 2017.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.63 in December 2017.

IOC shares closed at 137.35 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.