IOC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 139,968.87 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|139,968.87
|132,034.75
|110,666.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|139,968.87
|132,034.75
|110,666.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80,463.52
|69,447.07
|50,046.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41,926.57
|45,109.05
|39,017.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4,954.75
|-4,585.67
|-1,709.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,163.82
|3,706.11
|2,359.52
|Depreciation
|1,860.61
|1,809.05
|1,715.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,850.12
|11,596.24
|7,684.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,749.48
|4,952.90
|11,553.67
|Other Income
|443.06
|1,040.67
|1,353.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,192.54
|5,993.57
|12,907.10
|Interest
|847.92
|1,187.83
|654.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,344.62
|4,805.74
|12,252.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,344.62
|4,805.74
|12,252.19
|Tax
|627.80
|1,558.81
|4,368.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|716.82
|3,246.93
|7,883.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|716.82
|3,246.93
|7,883.22
|Equity Share Capital
|9,711.81
|9,711.81
|4,855.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|3.43
|16.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|3.43
|16.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|3.43
|16.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|3.43
|16.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited