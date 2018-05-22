App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 22, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC posts 34% drop in Q4 net profit to Rs 5,218 crore; operating performance dips

The firm’s revenues, however, rose 6 percent to Rs 1,17,368 crore against Rs 1,10,667 crore quarter on quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil major, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), reported a 34 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 5,218 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,883 crore during the previous quarter.

The firm’s revenues, however, rose 6 percent to Rs 1,17,368 crore against Rs 1,10,667 crore quarter on quarter.

At the operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was reported at Rs 11,021 crore, a drop of 17 percent as compared to Rs 13,269 crore quarter on quarter.

The operating margin came in at 9.4 percent against 12 percent quarter on quarter.

Gross refining margins, meanwhile, is reported at USD 9.15 per barrel.

The company’s tax expenses came down to Rs 2,815 crore against Rs 4,369 crore in the previous quarter. But its other income more than halved to Rs 248 crore against Rs 1,353 crore reported during the preceding quarter.

tags #Results

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.