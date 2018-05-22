IOC posts 34% drop in Q4 net profit to Rs 5,218 crore; operating performance dips

Oil major, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), reported a 34 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 5,218 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,883 crore during the previous quarter.

The firm’s revenues, however, rose 6 percent to Rs 1,17,368 crore against Rs 1,10,667 crore quarter on quarter.

At the operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was reported at Rs 11,021 crore, a drop of 17 percent as compared to Rs 13,269 crore quarter on quarter.

The operating margin came in at 9.4 percent against 12 percent quarter on quarter.

Gross refining margins, meanwhile, is reported at USD 9.15 per barrel.

The company’s tax expenses came down to Rs 2,815 crore against Rs 4,369 crore in the previous quarter. But its other income more than halved to Rs 248 crore against Rs 1,353 crore reported during the preceding quarter.