IOC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233,013.56 crore, up 35.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 233,013.56 crore in September 2022 up 35.64% from Rs. 171,787.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 991.55 crore in September 2022 down 115.98% from Rs. 6,203.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,064.31 crore in September 2022 down 66.29% from Rs. 12,055.62 crore in September 2021.

IOC shares closed at 68.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233,013.56 255,381.62 171,787.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233,013.56 255,381.62 171,787.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125,088.44 138,786.28 71,450.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 64,319.64 68,525.22 38,926.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,221.60 -6,910.09 -1,496.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,325.98 2,572.20 2,840.59
Depreciation 3,283.16 3,158.32 3,012.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39,224.21 46,989.51 48,869.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.27 2,260.18 8,184.20
Other Income 787.42 622.98 859.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 781.15 2,883.16 9,043.32
Interest 1,554.43 1,907.50 1,114.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -773.28 975.66 7,929.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -773.28 975.66 7,929.01
Tax 383.60 460.65 2,115.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,156.88 515.01 5,813.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,156.88 515.01 5,813.41
Minority Interest -81.34 -1,162.34 -31.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates 246.67 367.95 421.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -991.55 -279.38 6,203.74
Equity Share Capital 14,121.24 9,414.16 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 0.20 6.76
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.20 6.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 0.20 6.76
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.20 6.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:55 am
