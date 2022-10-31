IOC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233,013.56 crore, up 35.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233,013.56 crore in September 2022 up 35.64% from Rs. 171,787.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 991.55 crore in September 2022 down 115.98% from Rs. 6,203.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,064.31 crore in September 2022 down 66.29% from Rs. 12,055.62 crore in September 2021.

IOC shares closed at 68.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.