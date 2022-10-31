IOC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233,013.56 crore, up 35.64% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 233,013.56 crore in September 2022 up 35.64% from Rs. 171,787.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 991.55 crore in September 2022 down 115.98% from Rs. 6,203.74 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,064.31 crore in September 2022 down 66.29% from Rs. 12,055.62 crore in September 2021.
IOC shares closed at 68.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Oil Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233,013.56
|255,381.62
|171,787.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233,013.56
|255,381.62
|171,787.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125,088.44
|138,786.28
|71,450.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|64,319.64
|68,525.22
|38,926.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,221.60
|-6,910.09
|-1,496.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,325.98
|2,572.20
|2,840.59
|Depreciation
|3,283.16
|3,158.32
|3,012.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39,224.21
|46,989.51
|48,869.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.27
|2,260.18
|8,184.20
|Other Income
|787.42
|622.98
|859.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|781.15
|2,883.16
|9,043.32
|Interest
|1,554.43
|1,907.50
|1,114.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-773.28
|975.66
|7,929.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-773.28
|975.66
|7,929.01
|Tax
|383.60
|460.65
|2,115.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,156.88
|515.01
|5,813.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,156.88
|515.01
|5,813.41
|Minority Interest
|-81.34
|-1,162.34
|-31.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|246.67
|367.95
|421.98
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-991.55
|-279.38
|6,203.74
|Equity Share Capital
|14,121.24
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.20
|6.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.20
|6.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.20
|6.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.20
|6.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited