IOC Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 111,128.70 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111,128.70
|131,296.73
|132,357.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111,128.70
|131,296.73
|132,357.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69,674.53
|73,443.92
|80,432.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30,446.14
|35,381.93
|33,676.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5,603.82
|2,569.37
|-5,120.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,367.86
|2,529.02
|3,832.04
|Depreciation
|2,359.95
|2,380.74
|2,074.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,484.54
|8,799.30
|12,299.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,399.50
|6,192.45
|5,162.57
|Other Income
|449.09
|614.37
|718.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,848.59
|6,806.82
|5,880.76
|Interest
|1,452.84
|1,650.01
|1,351.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|395.75
|5,156.81
|4,529.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|395.75
|5,156.81
|4,529.53
|Tax
|312.16
|1,858.66
|1,578.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|83.59
|3,298.15
|2,950.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|83.59
|3,298.15
|2,950.80
|Minority Interest
|97.60
|113.81
|-11.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|286.85
|325.54
|375.84
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|468.04
|3,737.50
|3,314.65
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,711.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|4.07
|3.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|4.07
|3.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|4.07
|3.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|4.07
|3.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited