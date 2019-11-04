IOC Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 111,128.70 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111,128.70 crore in September 2019 down 16.04% from Rs. 132,357.08 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 468.04 crore in September 2019 down 85.88% from Rs. 3,314.65 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,208.54 crore in September 2019 down 47.1% from Rs. 7,955.07 crore in September 2018.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.50 in September 2018.

IOC shares closed at 142.65 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.