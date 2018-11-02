IOC Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132,357.08 crore, Up 47.89% Q-o-Q.

|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132,357.08
|128,707.13
|104,985.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132,357.08
|128,707.13
|104,985.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80,432.19
|70,527.49
|51,895.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33,676.55
|35,614.11
|28,587.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5,120.45
|-3,427.48
|6,293.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,832.04
|2,500.34
|2,576.75
|Depreciation
|2,074.31
|1,961.42
|1,849.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,299.87
|10,430.62
|7,713.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,162.57
|11,100.63
|6,068.80
|Other Income
|718.19
|563.19
|1,537.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,880.76
|11,663.82
|7,605.99
|Interest
|1,351.23
|1,152.97
|819.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,529.53
|10,510.85
|6,786.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,529.53
|10,510.85
|6,786.54
|Tax
|1,578.73
|3,619.33
|2,266.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,950.80
|6,891.52
|4,520.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,950.80
|6,891.52
|4,520.27
|Minority Interest
|-11.99
|-83.17
|-16.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|375.84
|284.07
|215.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,314.65
|7,092.42
|4,719.71
|Equity Share Capital
|9,711.81
|9,711.81
|4,855.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.50
|7.48
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|3.50
|7.48
|4.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.50
|7.48
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|3.50
|7.48
|4.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited