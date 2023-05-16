IOC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203,872.27 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203,872.27 crore in March 2023 up 16.3% from Rs. 175,292.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,289.82 crore in March 2023 up 54.83% from Rs. 6,645.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,914.61 crore in March 2023 up 27.34% from Rs. 14,853.33 crore in March 2022.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.24 in March 2022.

IOC shares closed at 84.20 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and 3.44% over the last 12 months.