IOC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175,292.02 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175,292.02
|165,339.04
|119,747.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175,292.02
|165,339.04
|119,747.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|103,495.28
|86,726.12
|62,775.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|48,177.06
|54,125.19
|37,402.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,547.25
|-24.68
|-9,290.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,341.71
|2,830.09
|3,308.94
|Depreciation
|3,291.94
|3,112.02
|2,948.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-305.77
|--
|1,110.39
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,858.36
|10,908.69
|10,099.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,980.69
|7,661.61
|11,391.51
|Other Income
|580.70
|1,143.18
|712.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,561.39
|8,804.79
|12,104.44
|Interest
|1,806.48
|1,119.07
|1,203.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9,754.91
|7,685.72
|10,901.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9,754.91
|7,685.72
|10,901.31
|Tax
|2,802.24
|1,754.66
|2,323.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,952.67
|5,931.06
|8,577.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,952.67
|5,931.06
|8,577.37
|Minority Interest
|-443.46
|-118.32
|-118.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|136.51
|330.34
|567.53
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,645.72
|6,143.08
|9,026.49
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.24
|6.69
|9.83
|Diluted EPS
|7.24
|6.69
|9.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.24
|6.69
|9.83
|Diluted EPS
|7.24
|6.69
|9.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
