IOC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175,292.02 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 175,292.02 crore in March 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 119,747.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,645.72 crore in March 2022 down 26.38% from Rs. 9,026.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,853.33 crore in March 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 15,053.31 crore in March 2021.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2021.

IOC shares closed at 124.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175,292.02 165,339.04 119,747.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175,292.02 165,339.04 119,747.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103,495.28 86,726.12 62,775.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 48,177.06 54,125.19 37,402.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,547.25 -24.68 -9,290.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,341.71 2,830.09 3,308.94
Depreciation 3,291.94 3,112.02 2,948.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -305.77 -- 1,110.39
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12,858.36 10,908.69 10,099.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,980.69 7,661.61 11,391.51
Other Income 580.70 1,143.18 712.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,561.39 8,804.79 12,104.44
Interest 1,806.48 1,119.07 1,203.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9,754.91 7,685.72 10,901.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9,754.91 7,685.72 10,901.31
Tax 2,802.24 1,754.66 2,323.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,952.67 5,931.06 8,577.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,952.67 5,931.06 8,577.37
Minority Interest -443.46 -118.32 -118.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates 136.51 330.34 567.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,645.72 6,143.08 9,026.49
Equity Share Capital 9,414.16 9,414.16 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.24 6.69 9.83
Diluted EPS 7.24 6.69 9.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.24 6.69 9.83
Diluted EPS 7.24 6.69 9.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
