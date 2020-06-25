IOC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118,007.32 crore, down 6.39% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118,007.32
|123,929.51
|126,068.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118,007.32
|123,929.51
|126,068.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69,705.89
|68,255.79
|66,587.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|39,444.29
|34,191.36
|36,679.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5,152.63
|2,772.73
|-767.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,258.41
|2,181.64
|2,982.21
|Depreciation
|2,652.53
|2,461.66
|2,333.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14,862.98
|9,344.14
|9,218.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5,764.15
|4,722.19
|9,034.77
|Other Income
|1,248.28
|478.55
|1,099.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4,515.87
|5,200.74
|10,134.07
|Interest
|2,031.97
|1,443.92
|1,385.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,547.84
|3,756.82
|8,748.35
|Exceptional Items
|-11,304.64
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17,852.48
|3,756.82
|8,748.35
|Tax
|-8,751.16
|1,279.65
|3,016.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9,101.32
|2,477.17
|5,731.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9,101.32
|2,477.17
|5,731.95
|Minority Interest
|782.99
|-11.22
|0.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|535.78
|217.92
|272.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7,782.55
|2,683.87
|6,004.88
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.48
|2.92
|6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-8.48
|2.92
|6.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.48
|2.92
|6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-8.48
|2.92
|6.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited