IOC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118,007.32 crore, down 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118,007.32 crore in March 2020 down 6.39% from Rs. 126,068.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,782.55 crore in March 2020 down 229.6% from Rs. 6,004.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,863.34 crore in March 2020 down 114.95% from Rs. 12,467.35 crore in March 2019.

IOC shares closed at 87.10 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.63% returns over the last 6 months and -42.72% over the last 12 months.