IOC Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 126,068.23 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126,068.23
|141,016.49
|116,936.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126,068.23
|141,016.49
|116,936.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66,587.97
|88,924.57
|63,279.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36,679.36
|33,200.11
|32,484.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-767.40
|5,769.74
|-2,359.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,982.21
|2,281.69
|3,101.06
|Depreciation
|2,333.28
|2,137.44
|2,133.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,218.04
|7,284.69
|8,959.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,034.77
|1,418.25
|9,337.93
|Other Income
|1,099.30
|333.60
|188.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,134.07
|1,751.85
|9,526.26
|Interest
|1,385.72
|998.06
|1,398.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,748.35
|753.79
|8,127.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,748.35
|753.79
|8,127.94
|Tax
|3,016.40
|438.59
|2,813.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,731.95
|315.20
|5,314.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,731.95
|315.20
|5,314.67
|Minority Interest
|0.92
|--
|-86.77
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|272.01
|452.46
|299.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,004.88
|767.66
|5,527.46
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,711.81
|9,711.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.36
|1.02
|5.83
|Diluted EPS
|6.36
|1.02
|5.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.36
|1.02
|5.83
|Diluted EPS
|6.36
|1.02
|5.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited