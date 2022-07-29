IOC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore, up 63.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore in June 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 156,519.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 279.38 crore in June 2022 down 104.57% from Rs. 6,109.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,041.48 crore in June 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 11,998.14 crore in June 2021.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in June 2021.

IOC shares closed at 72.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)