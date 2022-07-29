 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore, up 63.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore in June 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 156,519.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 279.38 crore in June 2022 down 104.57% from Rs. 6,109.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,041.48 crore in June 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 11,998.14 crore in June 2021.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in June 2021.

IOC shares closed at 72.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Indian Oil Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255,381.62 175,292.02 156,519.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255,381.62 175,292.02 156,519.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138,786.28 103,495.28 69,000.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 68,525.22 48,177.06 28,762.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6,910.09 -6,547.25 -5,642.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,572.20 3,341.71 2,570.53
Depreciation 3,158.32 3,291.94 2,931.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -305.77 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46,989.51 12,858.36 50,329.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,260.18 10,980.69 8,567.60
Other Income 622.98 580.70 499.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,883.16 11,561.39 9,066.82
Interest 1,907.50 1,806.48 1,383.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 975.66 9,754.91 7,683.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 975.66 9,754.91 7,683.42
Tax 460.65 2,802.24 1,889.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 515.01 6,952.67 5,793.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 515.01 6,952.67 5,793.90
Minority Interest -1,162.34 -443.46 -30.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates 367.95 136.51 346.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -279.38 6,645.72 6,109.69
Equity Share Capital 9,414.16 9,414.16 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 7.24 6.65
Diluted EPS 0.20 7.24 6.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 7.24 6.65
Diluted EPS 0.20 7.24 6.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
