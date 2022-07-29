English
    IOC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore, up 63.16% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore in June 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 156,519.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 279.38 crore in June 2022 down 104.57% from Rs. 6,109.69 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,041.48 crore in June 2022 down 49.65% from Rs. 11,998.14 crore in June 2021.

    IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in June 2021.

    IOC shares closed at 72.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations255,381.62175,292.02156,519.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255,381.62175,292.02156,519.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138,786.28103,495.2869,000.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods68,525.2248,177.0628,762.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6,910.09-6,547.25-5,642.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,572.203,341.712,570.53
    Depreciation3,158.323,291.942,931.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---305.77--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46,989.5112,858.3650,329.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,260.1810,980.698,567.60
    Other Income622.98580.70499.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,883.1611,561.399,066.82
    Interest1,907.501,806.481,383.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax975.669,754.917,683.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax975.669,754.917,683.42
    Tax460.652,802.241,889.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities515.016,952.675,793.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period515.016,952.675,793.90
    Minority Interest-1,162.34-443.46-30.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates367.95136.51346.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-279.386,645.726,109.69
    Equity Share Capital9,414.169,414.169,414.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.207.246.65
    Diluted EPS0.207.246.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.207.246.65
    Diluted EPS0.207.246.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Oil Corporation #IOC #Refineries #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
