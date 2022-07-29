IOC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255,381.62 crore, up 63.16% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|255,381.62
|175,292.02
|156,519.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|255,381.62
|175,292.02
|156,519.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138,786.28
|103,495.28
|69,000.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68,525.22
|48,177.06
|28,762.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6,910.09
|-6,547.25
|-5,642.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,572.20
|3,341.71
|2,570.53
|Depreciation
|3,158.32
|3,291.94
|2,931.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-305.77
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46,989.51
|12,858.36
|50,329.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,260.18
|10,980.69
|8,567.60
|Other Income
|622.98
|580.70
|499.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,883.16
|11,561.39
|9,066.82
|Interest
|1,907.50
|1,806.48
|1,383.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|975.66
|9,754.91
|7,683.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|975.66
|9,754.91
|7,683.42
|Tax
|460.65
|2,802.24
|1,889.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|515.01
|6,952.67
|5,793.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|515.01
|6,952.67
|5,793.90
|Minority Interest
|-1,162.34
|-443.46
|-30.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|367.95
|136.51
|346.73
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-279.38
|6,645.72
|6,109.69
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|7.24
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|7.24
|6.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|7.24
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|7.24
|6.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
