IOC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156,519.19 crore, up 158.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156,519.19 crore in June 2021 up 158.59% from Rs. 60,528.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,109.69 crore in June 2021 up 159.96% from Rs. 2,350.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,998.14 crore in June 2021 up 73.17% from Rs. 6,928.60 crore in June 2020.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2020.

IOC shares closed at 105.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and 22.39% over the last 12 months.