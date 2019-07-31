IOC Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131,296.73 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|131,296.73
|126,068.23
|128,707.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|131,296.73
|126,068.23
|128,707.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73,443.92
|66,587.97
|70,527.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35,381.93
|36,679.36
|35,614.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,569.37
|-767.40
|-3,427.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,529.02
|2,982.21
|2,500.34
|Depreciation
|2,380.74
|2,333.28
|1,961.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,799.30
|9,218.04
|10,430.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,192.45
|9,034.77
|11,100.63
|Other Income
|614.37
|1,099.30
|563.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,806.82
|10,134.07
|11,663.82
|Interest
|1,650.01
|1,385.72
|1,152.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,156.81
|8,748.35
|10,510.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,156.81
|8,748.35
|10,510.85
|Tax
|1,858.66
|3,016.40
|3,619.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,298.15
|5,731.95
|6,891.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,298.15
|5,731.95
|6,891.52
|Minority Interest
|113.81
|0.92
|-83.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|325.54
|272.01
|284.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,737.50
|6,004.88
|7,092.42
|Equity Share Capital
|9,414.16
|9,414.16
|9,711.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.07
|6.36
|7.48
|Diluted EPS
|4.07
|6.36
|7.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.07
|6.36
|7.48
|Diluted EPS
|4.07
|6.36
|7.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited