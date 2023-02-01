IOC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore, up 40.5% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|232,303.20
|233,013.56
|165,339.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|232,303.20
|233,013.56
|165,339.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122,714.25
|125,088.44
|86,726.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|61,353.13
|64,319.64
|54,125.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,970.03
|-1,221.60
|-24.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,019.36
|2,325.98
|2,830.09
|Depreciation
|3,451.42
|3,283.16
|3,112.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39,942.18
|39,224.21
|10,908.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|852.83
|-6.27
|7,661.61
|Other Income
|1,573.26
|787.42
|1,143.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,426.09
|781.15
|8,804.79
|Interest
|2,122.07
|1,554.43
|1,119.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|304.02
|-773.28
|7,685.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|304.02
|-773.28
|7,685.72
|Tax
|-428.20
|383.60
|1,754.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|732.22
|-1,156.88
|5,931.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|732.22
|-1,156.88
|5,931.06
|Minority Interest
|-117.05
|-81.34
|-118.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|158.06
|246.67
|330.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|773.23
|-991.55
|6,143.08
|Equity Share Capital
|14,121.24
|14,121.24
|9,414.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|-0.72
|6.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|-0.07
|6.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|-0.72
|6.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|-0.07
|6.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited