IOC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore, up 40.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore in December 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 165,339.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 773.23 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6,143.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,877.51 crore in December 2022 down 50.68% from Rs. 11,916.81 crore in December 2021.

Indian Oil Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232,303.20 233,013.56 165,339.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232,303.20 233,013.56 165,339.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122,714.25 125,088.44 86,726.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 61,353.13 64,319.64 54,125.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,970.03 -1,221.60 -24.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,019.36 2,325.98 2,830.09
Depreciation 3,451.42 3,283.16 3,112.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39,942.18 39,224.21 10,908.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 852.83 -6.27 7,661.61
Other Income 1,573.26 787.42 1,143.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,426.09 781.15 8,804.79
Interest 2,122.07 1,554.43 1,119.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 304.02 -773.28 7,685.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 304.02 -773.28 7,685.72
Tax -428.20 383.60 1,754.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 732.22 -1,156.88 5,931.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 732.22 -1,156.88 5,931.06
Minority Interest -117.05 -81.34 -118.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates 158.06 246.67 330.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 773.23 -991.55 6,143.08
Equity Share Capital 14,121.24 14,121.24 9,414.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 -0.72 6.69
Diluted EPS 0.56 -0.07 6.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 -0.72 6.69
Diluted EPS 0.56 -0.07 6.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited