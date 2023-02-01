English
    IOC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore, up 40.5% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Oil Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore in December 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 165,339.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 773.23 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6,143.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,877.51 crore in December 2022 down 50.68% from Rs. 11,916.81 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Oil Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations232,303.20233,013.56165,339.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations232,303.20233,013.56165,339.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122,714.25125,088.4486,726.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods61,353.1364,319.6454,125.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,970.03-1,221.60-24.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,019.362,325.982,830.09
    Depreciation3,451.423,283.163,112.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39,942.1839,224.2110,908.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax852.83-6.277,661.61
    Other Income1,573.26787.421,143.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,426.09781.158,804.79
    Interest2,122.071,554.431,119.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax304.02-773.287,685.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax304.02-773.287,685.72
    Tax-428.20383.601,754.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities732.22-1,156.885,931.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period732.22-1,156.885,931.06
    Minority Interest-117.05-81.34-118.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates158.06246.67330.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates773.23-991.556,143.08
    Equity Share Capital14,121.2414,121.249,414.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.56-0.726.69
    Diluted EPS0.56-0.076.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.56-0.726.69
    Diluted EPS0.56-0.076.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
