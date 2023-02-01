IOC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore, up 40.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232,303.20 crore in December 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 165,339.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 773.23 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6,143.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,877.51 crore in December 2022 down 50.68% from Rs. 11,916.81 crore in December 2021.

IOC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in December 2021.

Read More