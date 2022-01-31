IOC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165,339.04 crore, up 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165,339.04 crore in December 2021 up 62.15% from Rs. 101,969.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,143.08 crore in December 2021 up 40.93% from Rs. 4,359.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,916.81 crore in December 2021 up 10.83% from Rs. 10,752.75 crore in December 2020.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.75 in December 2020.

IOC shares closed at 124.10 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.