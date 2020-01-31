IOC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 123,929.51 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123,929.51 crore in December 2019 down 12.12% from Rs. 141,016.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,683.87 crore in December 2019 up 249.62% from Rs. 767.66 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,662.40 crore in December 2019 up 97.01% from Rs. 3,889.29 crore in December 2018.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2018.

IOC shares closed at 117.15 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.