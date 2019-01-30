IOC Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 141,016.49 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|141,016.49
|132,357.08
|110,071.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|141,016.49
|132,357.08
|110,071.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88,924.57
|80,432.19
|57,419.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33,200.11
|33,676.55
|30,058.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5,769.74
|-5,120.45
|-2,040.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,281.69
|3,832.04
|2,500.51
|Depreciation
|2,137.44
|2,074.31
|1,873.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,284.69
|12,299.87
|7,976.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,418.25
|5,162.57
|12,284.19
|Other Income
|333.60
|718.19
|1,413.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,751.85
|5,880.76
|13,697.78
|Interest
|998.06
|1,351.23
|697.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|753.79
|4,529.53
|13,000.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|753.79
|4,529.53
|13,000.52
|Tax
|438.59
|1,578.73
|4,749.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|315.20
|2,950.80
|8,250.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|315.20
|2,950.80
|8,250.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|-11.99
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|452.46
|375.84
|219.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|767.66
|3,314.65
|8,470.19
|Equity Share Capital
|9,711.81
|9,711.81
|9,711.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|3.50
|--
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|3.50
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|3.50
|--
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|3.50
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited