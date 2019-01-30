IOC Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 141,016.49 crore, up 28.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141,016.49 crore in December 2018 up 28.11% from Rs. 110,071.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 767.66 crore in December 2018 down 90.94% from Rs. 8,470.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,889.29 crore in December 2018 down 75.02% from Rs. 15,571.04 crore in December 2017.

IOC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

IOC shares closed at 137.35 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.