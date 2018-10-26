IOB Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,208.31 crore, down 20.53% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,208.31 crore in September 2018 down 20.53% from Rs. 1520.38 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 487.26 crore in September 2018 up 60.14% from Rs. 1,222.50 crore in September 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,304.19 crore in September 2018 up 25.58% from Rs. 1,038.56 crore in September 2017.
IOB shares closed at 13.05 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,905.08
|2,903.91
|3,335.57
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,237.29
|1,207.72
|1,214.46
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|141.37
|136.97
|95.74
|(d) Others
|--
|--
|--
|Other Income
|1,064.61
|1,078.11
|964.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,075.43
|3,040.50
|3,125.39
|Employees Cost
|520.81
|768.56
|709.33
|Other Expenses
|447.92
|385.62
|737.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,304.19
|1,132.03
|1,038.56
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,016.60
|2,400.60
|2,238.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-712.41
|-1,268.57
|-1,199.53
|Tax
|-225.15
|-349.13
|22.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-487.26
|-919.44
|-1,222.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-487.26
|-919.44
|-1,222.50
|Equity Share Capital
|4,890.77
|4,890.77
|2,852.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|9,124.38
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|89.74
|89.74
|82.41
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-1.88
|-4.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-1.88
|-4.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-1.88
|-4.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-1.88
|-4.72
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|37,109.96
|38,146.05
|34,708.59
|ii) Net NPA
|18,876.05
|19,641.81
|18,949.55
|i) % of Gross NPA
|24.73
|25.64
|22.73
|ii) % of Net NPA
|14.34
|15.10
|13.86
|Return on Assets %
|-0.71
|-1.35
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited