IOB Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,208.31 crore, down 20.53% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,208.31 crore in September 2018 down 20.53% from Rs. 1520.38 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 487.26 crore in September 2018 up 60.14% from Rs. 1,222.50 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,304.19 crore in September 2018 up 25.58% from Rs. 1,038.56 crore in September 2017.

IOB shares closed at 13.05 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.