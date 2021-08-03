MARKET NEWS

IOB Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,496.56 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,496.56 crore in June 2021 up 5.96% from Rs. 1412.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.64 crore in June 2021 up 170.64% from Rs. 120.69 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,201.86 crore in June 2021 up 9.84% from Rs. 1,094.15 crore in June 2020.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

IOB shares closed at 24.05 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.67% returns over the last 6 months and 133.50% over the last 12 months.

Indian Overseas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,603.422,446.152,781.53
(b) Income on Investment1,402.651,438.901,422.34
(c) Int. on balances With RBI57.1060.3497.97
(d) Others--112.04--
Other Income1,091.862,016.37931.79
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,566.612,654.232,889.52
Employees Cost939.361,165.99883.98
Other Expenses447.20529.47365.98
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,201.861,724.111,094.15
Provisions And Contingencies868.001,380.46969.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax333.86343.65124.63
Tax7.22-6.123.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities326.64349.77120.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period326.64349.77120.69
Equity Share Capital18,902.4116,436.9916,436.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.9695.8495.84
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.210.07
Diluted EPS0.190.210.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.210.07
Diluted EPS0.190.210.07
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA15,952.1016,323.1818,290.84
ii) Net NPA3,998.214,577.596,080.89
i) % of Gross NPA0.1111.6913.90
ii) % of Net NPA0.033.585.10
Return on Assets %--0.500.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Overseas Bank #IOB #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2021 07:22 pm

