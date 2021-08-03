IOB Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,496.56 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,496.56 crore in June 2021 up 5.96% from Rs. 1412.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.64 crore in June 2021 up 170.64% from Rs. 120.69 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,201.86 crore in June 2021 up 9.84% from Rs. 1,094.15 crore in June 2020.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

IOB shares closed at 24.05 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.67% returns over the last 6 months and 133.50% over the last 12 months.