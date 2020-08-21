172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|iob-standalone-june-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-1412-32-crore-up-9-61-y-o-y-5736491.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOB Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,412.32 crore, up 9.61% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,412.32 crore in June 2020 up 9.61% from Rs. 1288.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.69 crore in June 2020 up 135.28% from Rs. 342.08 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,094.15 crore in June 2020 up 32.12% from Rs. 828.16 crore in June 2019.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2019.

IOB shares closed at 11.40 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 15.15% over the last 12 months.

Indian Overseas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,781.532,847.592,957.55
(b) Income on Investment1,422.341,398.461,198.95
(c) Int. on balances With RBI97.97135.05179.89
(d) Others--61.07--
Other Income931.791,041.89670.09
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,889.522,910.403,047.93
Employees Cost883.98874.46735.95
Other Expenses365.98555.34394.44
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,094.151,143.86828.16
Provisions And Contingencies969.521,060.381,157.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax124.6383.48-329.66
Tax3.94-7.0012.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.6990.48-342.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--53.31--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.69143.79-342.08
Equity Share Capital16,436.9916,436.999,141.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.95.8495.8492.52
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.06-0.37
Diluted EPS0.070.06-0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.070.10-0.37
Diluted EPS0.070.10-0.37
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA18,290.8419,912.7033,262.00
ii) Net NPA6,080.896,602.8014,173.84
i) % of Gross NPA13.9014.7822.53
ii) % of Net NPA5.105.4411.04
Return on Assets %0.160.20-0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Overseas Bank #IOB #Results

