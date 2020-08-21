IOB Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,412.32 crore, up 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,412.32 crore in June 2020 up 9.61% from Rs. 1288.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.69 crore in June 2020 up 135.28% from Rs. 342.08 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,094.15 crore in June 2020 up 32.12% from Rs. 828.16 crore in June 2019.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2019.

IOB shares closed at 11.40 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 15.15% over the last 12 months.