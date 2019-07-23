IOB Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,288.46 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,288.46 crore in June 2019 up 6.65% from Rs. 1208.1 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 342.08 crore in June 2019 up 62.79% from Rs. 919.44 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 828.16 crore in June 2019 down 26.84% from Rs. 1,132.03 crore in June 2018.

IOB shares closed at 11.70 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.60% over the last 12 months.