you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOB Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,288.46 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,288.46 crore in June 2019 up 6.65% from Rs. 1208.1 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 342.08 crore in June 2019 up 62.79% from Rs. 919.44 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 828.16 crore in June 2019 down 26.84% from Rs. 1,132.03 crore in June 2018.

IOB shares closed at 11.70 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.60% over the last 12 months.

Indian Overseas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,957.552,930.002,903.91
(b) Income on Investment1,198.951,215.441,207.72
(c) Int. on balances With RBI179.89169.12136.97
(d) Others--241.94--
Other Income670.09917.421,078.11
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,047.933,077.493,040.50
Employees Cost735.95705.51768.56
Other Expenses394.44559.42385.62
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies828.161,131.501,132.03
Provisions And Contingencies1,157.824,501.922,400.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-329.66-3,370.42-1,268.57
Tax12.42-1,385.26-349.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-342.08-1,985.16-919.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-342.08-1,985.16-919.44
Equity Share Capital9,141.659,141.654,890.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--4,733.24--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.5292.5289.74
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.37-3.06-1.88
Diluted EPS-0.37-3.06-1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.37-3.06-1.88
Diluted EPS-0.37-3.06-1.88
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA33,262.0033,398.1238,146.05
ii) Net NPA14,173.8414,368.3019,641.81
i) % of Gross NPA22.5321.9725.64
ii) % of Net NPA11.0410.8115.10
Return on Assets %-0.48-2.82-1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Overseas Bank #IOB #Results

