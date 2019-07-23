IOB Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,288.46 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,288.46 crore in June 2019 up 6.65% from Rs. 1208.1 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 342.08 crore in June 2019 up 62.79% from Rs. 919.44 crore in June 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 828.16 crore in June 2019 down 26.84% from Rs. 1,132.03 crore in June 2018.
IOB shares closed at 11.70 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and -14.60% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,957.55
|2,930.00
|2,903.91
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,198.95
|1,215.44
|1,207.72
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|179.89
|169.12
|136.97
|(d) Others
|--
|241.94
|--
|Other Income
|670.09
|917.42
|1,078.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,047.93
|3,077.49
|3,040.50
|Employees Cost
|735.95
|705.51
|768.56
|Other Expenses
|394.44
|559.42
|385.62
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|828.16
|1,131.50
|1,132.03
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,157.82
|4,501.92
|2,400.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-329.66
|-3,370.42
|-1,268.57
|Tax
|12.42
|-1,385.26
|-349.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-342.08
|-1,985.16
|-919.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-342.08
|-1,985.16
|-919.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9,141.65
|9,141.65
|4,890.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|4,733.24
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|92.52
|92.52
|89.74
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-3.06
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-3.06
|-1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-3.06
|-1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-3.06
|-1.88
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|33,262.00
|33,398.12
|38,146.05
|ii) Net NPA
|14,173.84
|14,368.30
|19,641.81
|i) % of Gross NPA
|22.53
|21.97
|25.64
|ii) % of Net NPA
|11.04
|10.81
|15.10
|Return on Assets %
|-0.48
|-2.82
|-1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited