IOB Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,521.68 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,521.68 crore in December 2020 up 19% from Rs. 1278.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.87 crore in December 2020 up 103.5% from Rs. 6,075.49 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,731.33 crore in December 2020 up 127.11% from Rs. 762.34 crore in December 2019.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.83 in December 2019.

IOB shares closed at 11.65 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.