IOB Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,521.68 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,521.68 crore in December 2020 up 19% from Rs. 1278.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.87 crore in December 2020 up 103.5% from Rs. 6,075.49 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,731.33 crore in December 2020 up 127.11% from Rs. 762.34 crore in December 2019.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.83 in December 2019.

IOB shares closed at 11.65 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.

Indian Overseas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,762.362,847.282,867.65
(b) Income on Investment1,413.301,437.131,346.16
(c) Int. on balances With RBI68.0678.13138.09
(d) Others------
Other Income1,542.821,068.04846.04
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,722.042,801.243,073.19
Employees Cost849.62803.19888.50
Other Expenses483.55479.93473.91
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,731.331,346.22762.34
Provisions And Contingencies1,513.571,192.556,663.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax217.76153.67-5,901.60
Tax4.895.53173.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities212.87148.14-6,075.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period212.87148.14-6,075.49
Equity Share Capital16,436.9916,436.9912,585.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.95.8495.8494.56
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.09-5.83
Diluted EPS0.130.09-5.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.09-5.83
Diluted EPS0.130.09-5.83
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA16,753.4817,659.6323,733.86
ii) Net NPA3,904.925,290.607,087.09
i) % of Gross NPA12.1913.0417.12
ii) % of Net NPA3.134.305.81
Return on Assets %0.280.20-8.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Overseas Bank #IOB #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

