IOB Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.71 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.71 crore in December 2018 up 16.32% from Rs. 1189.54 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.02 crore in December 2018 up 64.37% from Rs. 971.17 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,466.14 crore in December 2018 up 114.11% from Rs. 684.77 crore in December 2017.
IOB shares closed at 13.90 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,988.01
|2,905.08
|2,997.10
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,261.83
|1,237.29
|1,118.97
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|166.69
|141.37
|138.61
|(d) Others
|125.89
|--
|--
|Other Income
|1,146.17
|1,064.61
|807.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,158.71
|3,075.43
|3,065.14
|Employees Cost
|651.96
|520.81
|749.19
|Other Expenses
|411.78
|447.92
|563.28
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,466.14
|1,304.19
|684.77
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,075.28
|2,016.60
|1,640.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-609.14
|-712.41
|-955.48
|Tax
|-263.12
|-225.15
|15.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-346.02
|-487.26
|-971.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-346.02
|-487.26
|-971.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6,263.78
|4,890.77
|2,852.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,279.96
|--
|9,124.38
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|91.99
|89.74
|82.41
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-1.00
|-3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-1.00
|-3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-1.00
|-3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-1.00
|-3.40
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|35,786.57
|37,109.96
|33,266.88
|ii) Net NPA
|17,987.92
|18,876.05
|17,761.22
|i) % of Gross NPA
|23.76
|24.73
|21.95
|ii) % of Net NPA
|13.56
|14.34
|13.08
|Return on Assets %
|-0.50
|-0.71
|-1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
