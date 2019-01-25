IOB Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.71 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.71 crore in December 2018 up 16.32% from Rs. 1189.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.02 crore in December 2018 up 64.37% from Rs. 971.17 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,466.14 crore in December 2018 up 114.11% from Rs. 684.77 crore in December 2017.

IOB shares closed at 13.90 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.