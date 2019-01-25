App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOB Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.71 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.71 crore in December 2018 up 16.32% from Rs. 1189.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.02 crore in December 2018 up 64.37% from Rs. 971.17 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,466.14 crore in December 2018 up 114.11% from Rs. 684.77 crore in December 2017.

IOB shares closed at 13.90 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -40.34% over the last 12 months.

Indian Overseas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 2,988.01 2,905.08 2,997.10
(b) Income on Investment 1,261.83 1,237.29 1,118.97
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 166.69 141.37 138.61
(d) Others 125.89 -- --
Other Income 1,146.17 1,064.61 807.70
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 3,158.71 3,075.43 3,065.14
Employees Cost 651.96 520.81 749.19
Other Expenses 411.78 447.92 563.28
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 1,466.14 1,304.19 684.77
Provisions And Contingencies 2,075.28 2,016.60 1,640.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -609.14 -712.41 -955.48
Tax -263.12 -225.15 15.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -346.02 -487.26 -971.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -346.02 -487.26 -971.17
Equity Share Capital 6,263.78 4,890.77 2,852.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,279.96 -- 9,124.38
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 91.99 89.74 82.41
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 -1.00 -3.40
Diluted EPS -1.16 -1.00 -3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -1.00 -3.40
Diluted EPS -1.00 -1.00 -3.40
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 35,786.57 37,109.96 33,266.88
ii) Net NPA 17,987.92 18,876.05 17,761.22
i) % of Gross NPA 23.76 24.73 21.95
ii) % of Net NPA 13.56 14.34 13.08
Return on Assets % -0.50 -0.71 -1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Overseas Bank #IOB #Results

