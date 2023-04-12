 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Investec initiates coverage on Bajaj Finance with 'buy', cuts target price to Rs 4,800

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Despite Bajaj Finance's outstanding results over the past decade in terms of growth, asset quality, and profitability, Investec anticipates challenges for the company in the current decade

BAJAJ FINANCE

Brokerage house Investec has initiated coverage on Bajaj Finance with a “sell” rating and reduced the target price to Rs 4,800 a share.

Despite Bajaj Finance's outstanding results over the past decade in terms of growth, asset quality, and profitability, Investec anticipates challenges in the current decade. These include the constraint of Bajaj Finance's size, increasing competition in unsecured credit, shrinking barriers to entry in unsecured credit, potential unsustainability of Bajaj Finance's super-normal profits, and incremental capital allocation in lower return on equity segments.

Analysts at Investec also said technical factors such as the listing of subsidiary Bajaj Housing and a potential regulatory push to transition to a bank could trigger a de-rating

Despite these risks, Bajaj Finance's valuation reflects a 90 percent premium over large private banks, which Investec believes does not accurately account for the risks.