Invest and Prec Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.55 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.55 crore in September 2021 up 23.57% from Rs. 26.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021 up 25.99% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2021 up 27.91% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2020.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 293.80 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.47% returns over the last 6 months and 108.59% over the last 12 months.