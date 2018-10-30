Invest and Prec Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.76 crore, up 27.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 34.76 crore in September 2018 up 27.74% from Rs. 27.21 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2018 up 4.25% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2018 down 4.75% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2017.

Invest and Prec EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2017.

Invest and Prec shares closed at 333.30 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.